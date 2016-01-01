See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Neenah, WI
Erin Hills, APNP

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
Erin Hills, APNP is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Neenah, WI. 

Erin Hills works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthoepdic Care Neenah
    130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4795
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Erin Hills, APNP

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1689987372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Hills, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Hills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Hills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Hills works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah in Neenah, WI. View the full address on Erin Hills’s profile.

    Erin Hills has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Hills.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Hills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Hills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

