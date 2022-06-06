Erin Grigg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Grigg, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erin Grigg, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Golden West Medical Center230 W AJO WAY, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 792-1966
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It had been a while since my last visit & I was feeling kind of anxious. Erin was so kind & personable, just really helped me to relax & not be so nervous! What a blessing she was! Thanks!
About Erin Grigg, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720466238
Erin Grigg accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Grigg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
20 patients have reviewed Erin Grigg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Grigg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Grigg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Grigg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.