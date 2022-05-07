Overview

Erin Gill, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southeastern La University , Hammond and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Erin Gill works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.