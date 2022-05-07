Erin Gill, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Gill, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Erin Gill, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southeastern La University , Hammond and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 639-3777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northlake Nephrology - Covington1970 N Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-5355
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Wow! Erin is a wonderful FNP! Erin has the sweetest chair side manner, I could talk to her all day! But wait, the best part is, the knee injection. Erin did a fantastic job giving me a pain free injection! I didn't feel a thing!!! Don't even wait for a MD appt. go see Erin Gill, FNP she will take care of you!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1346792660
- Southeastern La University , Hammond
- United Technical Center Lpn Program
