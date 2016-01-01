Erin Considine, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Considine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Considine, CCC-SLP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erin Considine, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Duluth, MN.
Erin Considine works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Erin Considine, CCC-SLP
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English
- Female
- 1326466350
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Considine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Erin Considine using Healthline FindCare.
Erin Considine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
