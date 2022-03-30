Dr. Erin Carton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Carton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Erin Carton, PHD is a Psychologist in Duluth, GA.
Dr. Carton works at
Locations
Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD2400 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 165, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-1967
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I saw her for over a year and then my insurance changed and she was no longer in network. Dr. Carton is a good listener. Her choice to speak blended well with my speaking. She was not offensive yet she spoke to the contrary when necessary. She presented ideas in a respectful, well thought out manner. I hope some day to return to her.
About Dr. Erin Carton, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1841364668
Dr. Carton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carton works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.