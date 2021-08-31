Erin Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Bryant, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erin Bryant, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Helmwood Plaza Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 763-6363
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Erin is the best their is; she takes her time and will get to the bottom of any issues you are having; sometimes she is busy but that is because everyone wants to see her. : )
About Erin Bryant, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Erin Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.