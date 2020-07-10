See All Nurse Practitioners in Annapolis, MD
Erin Brimhall, NP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Erin Brimhall, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Annapolis, MD. 

Erin Brimhall works at WellAve Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Envision Dermatology Holdings Inc
    116 Defense Hwy Ste 102, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-1961

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acne Surgery
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acne Surgery

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2020
    Ms. Brimhall was incredibly kind, knowledgeable, warm, personable, and reassuring during my first visit with her today! I arrived nervous and concerned about a disconcerting health issue and she completely put me at ease. I'm so grateful! I couldn't more highly recommend her!!!
    — Jul 10, 2020
    About Erin Brimhall, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457349029
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Brimhall, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Brimhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Brimhall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Brimhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Brimhall works at WellAve Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Erin Brimhall’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Erin Brimhall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Brimhall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Brimhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Brimhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

