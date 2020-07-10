Erin Brimhall, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Brimhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Brimhall, NP
Erin Brimhall, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Annapolis, MD.
Envision Dermatology Holdings Inc116 Defense Hwy Ste 102, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-1961
Ms. Brimhall was incredibly kind, knowledgeable, warm, personable, and reassuring during my first visit with her today! I arrived nervous and concerned about a disconcerting health issue and she completely put me at ease. I'm so grateful! I couldn't more highly recommend her!!!
Erin Brimhall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Brimhall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Brimhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Erin Brimhall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Brimhall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Brimhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Brimhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.