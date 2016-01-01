Erin Blais, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Blais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Blais, PT
Overview
Erin Blais, PT is a Physical Therapist in Cumberland, RI.
Erin Blais works at
Locations
Healy Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine2295 Diamond Hill Rd # R, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 354-2096
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Erin Blais, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English, French
- 1184675019
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Blais accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Blais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Blais speaks French.
Erin Blais has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Blais.
