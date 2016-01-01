See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Erin Baragiola, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Overview

Erin Baragiola, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Erin Baragiola works at Veterans Affairs Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Veterans Administration Healthcare System
    1501 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 265-1711
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

About Erin Baragiola, FNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1154732808
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Erin Baragiola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erin Baragiola works at Veterans Affairs Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Erin Baragiola’s profile.

Erin Baragiola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Baragiola.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Baragiola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Baragiola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

