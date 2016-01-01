See All Physical Therapists in Charlotte, NC
Erin Ball, PT

Physical Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Erin Ball, PT is a Physical Therapist in Charlotte, NC. 

Erin Ball works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center Waverly in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Rehabilitation Center Waverly
    11840 Southmore Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2644
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Erin Ball, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1225160583
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Ball, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Ball works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center Waverly in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Erin Ball’s profile.

    Erin Ball has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Ball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

