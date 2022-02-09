Erin Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Bailey, ARNP
Overview
Erin Bailey, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA.
Erin Bailey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Va Central Iowa Health Care System3600 30th St, Des Moines, IA 50310 Directions (515) 699-5999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Bailey?
I've been seeing Erin for a few months now, and I really like her. She's the best psychiatrist I've seen so far. One of the nicest doctors I've seen actually, regardless of specialty. She even ordered a genetic test to help find the right meds for me, since I've been through a lot over the years. I don't feel like just another number, being handed a prescription and moved along. I feel like she is actually taking the time to work to help to find the right treatment for me
About Erin Bailey, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932755022
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Bailey works at
Erin Bailey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.