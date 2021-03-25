Erika Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Erika Yu, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erika Yu, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL.
Erika Yu works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Community and Family Health Center Inc5010 Hollywood Blvd Ste 100B, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 967-0028
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erika Yu?
Everything went great. Very Knowledgeable ! She’s on the ball!
About Erika Yu, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437473980
Frequently Asked Questions
Erika Yu accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erika Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erika Yu works at
9 patients have reviewed Erika Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.