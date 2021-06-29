Erika McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erika McDaniel, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erika McDaniel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Locations
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine - Longview703 E Marshall Ave Ste 1001, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 753-7291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Erika is a great practitioner. She listened to my concerns and offered great advice. Previously, I saw another practitioner who stated that she would "Guess what was wrong with me." I'm so glad that Erika was available to solve the problems that I had. She is so personable, and I would recommend her to anyone who wants sound medical advice (which is everyone, right?)!
About Erika McDaniel, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508340837
Frequently Asked Questions
Erika McDaniel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erika McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Erika McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika McDaniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.