Erika Hurt accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erika Hurt, MSN
Overview
Erika Hurt, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Erika Hurt works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Internal Medicine Associates Main Office3955 Patient Care Dr Ste A, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 374-7600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erika Hurt?
About Erika Hurt, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912529751
Frequently Asked Questions
Erika Hurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erika Hurt works at
Erika Hurt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Hurt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Hurt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Hurt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.