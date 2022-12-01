Erika Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erika Green is a Nurse Practitioner in Katy, TX.
Family Care Plus Rehab.3919 FRY RD, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 829-5452
Mrs. Erica green is an awesome NP I have never had an NP who takes a time out what they patience like Ms green does she listen to me she give me good advice that's best for me. I can talk to her and ask her does she recommend anything she will give me her input and tell me what's best for me I've never had an NP who does that Before she was my NP she was my kids NP and I love everything about her she just don't write prescriptions without explaining what she's given to you she let you know why she's giving it was best while she's giving it she going to details of everything and I love that you don't find too many doctors are in Np does the things she does. Thank you Miss Erica for being awesome NP keep up the good work. ??
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699227660
