Erika Green

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Erika Green is a Nurse Practitioner in Katy, TX. 

Erika Green works at Elite Family Health & Wellness Center in Katy, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care Plus Rehab.
    3919 FRY RD, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 829-5452

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Erika Green

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699227660
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Erika Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Erika Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erika Green works at Elite Family Health & Wellness Center in Katy, TX. View the full address on Erika Green’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Erika Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Green.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

