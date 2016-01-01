Erika Garcia, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erika Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erika Garcia, FNP-BC
Overview
Erika Garcia, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Erika Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Mcci1211 E Cliff Dr # B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 591-6226Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erika Garcia?
About Erika Garcia, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1477990364
Frequently Asked Questions
Erika Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erika Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erika Garcia works at
Erika Garcia speaks Spanish.
Erika Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.