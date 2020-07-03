See All Clinical Psychologists in Latham, NY
Clinical Psychology
Erika Frances, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Latham, NY. 

Erika Frances works at Erika Frances, Psy.D. in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Erika Frances, Psy.D.
    26 Century Hill Dr Ste 201, Latham, NY 12110

Independent Forensic Evaluation
Mood Disorders
Personality Disorders
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MVP Health Care
    UnitedHealthCare
    Value Options

    Jul 03, 2020
    Dr. Frances was the assigned examiner for my VA disability. Dr. Frances was thorough, knowledgeable, and caring. She took the time to peel back the layers to get the information she needed but did not leave me in a vulnerable or troubled spot. If I did not already have a great PTSD counselor I would seek her out for counseling.
    Jim Wideman — Jul 03, 2020
    Clinical Psychology
    English
    1093041329
    Seacoast Mental Health
    Saint John's University
    Erika Frances, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Erika Frances has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Erika Frances has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Erika Frances works at Erika Frances, Psy.D. in Latham, NY.

    8 patients have reviewed Erika Frances. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Frances, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Frances appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

