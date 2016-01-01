Dr. Canales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erika Canales, PHD
Overview
Dr. Erika Canales, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Round Rock, TX.
Locations
- 1 3000 Joe Dimaggio Blvd Ste 3, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 940-0740
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Erika Canales, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508226705
