Erika Campos, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Erika Campos, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Erika Campos works at Erika Campos LMFT, Bakersfield CA in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Erika Campos LMFT, Bakersfield CA
    5401 Business Park S Ste 107, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 858-3845
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jun 16, 2017
    Erika is a positive person and it is very easy and comfortable to talk to her. She did wonders for my 15 year old daughter.
    About Erika Campos, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215069844
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

