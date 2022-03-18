Erika Arias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erika Arias, NP
Overview
Erika Arias, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Springs, CA.
Erika Arias works at
Locations
Michaels House2095 N INDIAN CANYON DR, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-5486
Ratings & Reviews
I am so lucky to have found Erika! She was sweet, nonjudgmental, helpful, patient and knowledgeable. She answered questions before I could even ask them. I look forward to my next appointment! Highly recommend.
About Erika Arias, NP
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1497292411
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Erika Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Arias.
