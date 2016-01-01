Erika Abrahamsson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erika Abrahamsson, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erika Abrahamsson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Somerville, MA.
Erika Abrahamsson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thelm Inc.1234 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 996-9261
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erika Abrahamsson?
About Erika Abrahamsson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1770646929
Frequently Asked Questions
Erika Abrahamsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erika Abrahamsson works at
Erika Abrahamsson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Abrahamsson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Abrahamsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Abrahamsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.