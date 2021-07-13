Erik Mortensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erik Mortensen, NP
Erik Mortensen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Ricky K Hsu MD PC352 7th Ave Rm 1205, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 627-7560
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Erik is that care provider that makes you feel seen and heard. I love this dude!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902055965
Erik Mortensen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Erik Mortensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erik Mortensen.
