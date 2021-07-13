See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Erik Mortensen, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Overview

Erik Mortensen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Erik Mortensen works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ricky K Hsu MD PC
    352 7th Ave Rm 1205, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 627-7560
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 13, 2021
    Erik is that care provider that makes you feel seen and heard. I love this dude!
    Joseph Buck — Jul 13, 2021
    About Erik Mortensen, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902055965
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erik Mortensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Erik Mortensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erik Mortensen works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Erik Mortensen’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Erik Mortensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erik Mortensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erik Mortensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erik Mortensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

