Dr. Erik Heyliger, DC
Overview
Dr. Erik Heyliger, DC is a Chiropractor in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Heyliger works at
Locations
Care Health and Wellness Center810 Bedford St Ste 1, Stamford, CT 06901 Directions (203) 295-3484
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Erik is exceptional as both a practitioner and a human being. He has been more effective in treating both me and a friend who was in acute distress with excellent results. I could not recommend him more highly. His staff is also very competent and caring. Highest recommendations !!
About Dr. Erik Heyliger, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1548493687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heyliger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heyliger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyliger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyliger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heyliger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heyliger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.