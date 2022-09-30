See All Chiropractors in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC

Chiropractic
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC is a Chiropractor in Puyallup, WA. 

Dr. Gilbertson works at Puget Sound Natural Medicine, LLC in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Puget Sound Natural Medicine, LLC
    1420 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 579-3958
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gilbertson?

    Sep 30, 2022
    I had been having pain in my neck for over a week. I found Dr. Gilbertson through insurance provider and called to see if he could help. He was able to get me in within 30 mins! It was my first adjustment and I was a little nervous. He explained everything he was doing step by step and made sure I was ok after each adjustment. I will definitely be using him again and recommend to him to anyone looking for a great chiropractor.
    Melissa W — Sep 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gilbertson to family and friends

    Dr. Gilbertson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gilbertson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC.

    About Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598946253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilbertson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilbertson works at Puget Sound Natural Medicine, LLC in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gilbertson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.