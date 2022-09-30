Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC
Dr. Erik Gilbertson, DC is a Chiropractor in Puyallup, WA.
Puget Sound Natural Medicine, LLC1420 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 579-3958Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had been having pain in my neck for over a week. I found Dr. Gilbertson through insurance provider and called to see if he could help. He was able to get me in within 30 mins! It was my first adjustment and I was a little nervous. He explained everything he was doing step by step and made sure I was ok after each adjustment. I will definitely be using him again and recommend to him to anyone looking for a great chiropractor.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Dr. Gilbertson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbertson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbertson works at
Dr. Gilbertson speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbertson.
