Dr. Juarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ericka Juarez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ericka Juarez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Eastvale, CA.
Dr. Juarez works at
Locations
California Institute for Women16756 Chino Corona Rd, Eastvale, CA 92880 Directions (909) 597-1771
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was a patient of Dr Juarez. My mother really liked her because she is very sweet and patient unlike other doctors who tend to rush you. My mother felt very comfortable with was very easy to talk to. Totally recommend her.
About Dr. Ericka Juarez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1609024876
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juarez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.