See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Ericka Gilson, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Ericka Gilson, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ericka Gilson, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from 2012.

Ericka Gilson works at HorizonView Health in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Horizonview Health
    1408 3rd St SE Ste 200, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 268-3345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ericka Gilson?

    Apr 18, 2019
    Ericka Gilson is great. She is super attentive, well educated, kind, and has a great sense of humor. She always makes me laugh! I realize this isn’t terribly important in a medical professional, but it’s nice.
    — Apr 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ericka Gilson, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ericka Gilson, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ericka Gilson to family and friends

    Ericka Gilson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ericka Gilson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ericka Gilson, ARNP.

    About Ericka Gilson, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093056384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 2012
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • 2005
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ericka Gilson, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ericka Gilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ericka Gilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ericka Gilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ericka Gilson works at HorizonView Health in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Ericka Gilson’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Ericka Gilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ericka Gilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ericka Gilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ericka Gilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ericka Gilson, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.