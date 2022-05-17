See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Ericka Broussard, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Ericka Broussard, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ericka Broussard, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Ericka Broussard works at Acadiana Women's Health Group in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc
    4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 984-1050
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ericka Broussard?

    May 17, 2022
    Ericka Broussard has given me the best experience I’ve had with any doctor. She genuinely cares about her patients and it shows. I’ve recently had health issues going on that I have to see surgeons on, and Ericka is very concerned and asks for updates from me. Every doctor I’ve had makes me schedule appointments, even for the smallest things. Ericka just asks for me to give her a call to know if everything is okay. A truly phenomenal doctor and person. I will never stop recommending people to her, or change doctors as long as she’s around. Thank you so much Ericka Broussard for showing me that not all doctors treat patients like another number or dollar sign.
    Allison Hollier — May 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ericka Broussard, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Ericka Broussard, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ericka Broussard to family and friends

    Ericka Broussard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ericka Broussard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ericka Broussard, NP.

    About Ericka Broussard, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962688077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ericka Broussard, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ericka Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ericka Broussard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ericka Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ericka Broussard works at Acadiana Women's Health Group in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Ericka Broussard’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Ericka Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ericka Broussard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ericka Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ericka Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ericka Broussard, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.