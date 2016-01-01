See All Cardiologists in Taunton, MA
Erica Szyndlar, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Erica Szyndlar, NP

Cardiology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Erica Szyndlar, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Taunton, MA. 

Erica Szyndlar works at SMG New England Cardiology of Taunton in Taunton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Hartford Healthcare
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Fucci, DO
Dr. Michael Fucci, DO
8 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Jharendra Rijal, MD
Dr. Jharendra Rijal, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Canter, MD
Dr. Lisa Canter, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Hartford Healthcare.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG New England Cardiology of Taunton
    72 Washington St Ste 1700, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 880-0077
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erica Szyndlar?

    Photo: Erica Szyndlar, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Erica Szyndlar, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erica Szyndlar to family and friends

    Erica Szyndlar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erica Szyndlar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erica Szyndlar, NP.

    About Erica Szyndlar, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164839098
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erica Szyndlar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erica Szyndlar works at SMG New England Cardiology of Taunton in Taunton, MA. View the full address on Erica Szyndlar’s profile.

    Erica Szyndlar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Szyndlar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Szyndlar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Szyndlar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Erica Szyndlar, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.