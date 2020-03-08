Erica Shimkus, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Shimkus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erica Shimkus, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Erica Shimkus, FNP-C is a Community Health Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Erica Shimkus works at
Transitional Care - Chandler1727 W Frye Rd Ste 210, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
How was your appointment with Erica Shimkus?
I saw Erica Shimkus at the Dignity Health Chandler Transitional Care Center after a stay at Chandler Regional Medical Center. I did not have a Primary Care Physician at the time but had received a presumptive diagnosis of a rare autoimmune disease. NP Shimkus made sure to research my diagnosis before I came in, focused on my needs and was genuinely concerned that I get the best care possible. If I could, I would have her as my Primary Care Physician but she only does Transitional Care. I also felt the office staff cared about me and wanted to make sure I had the best care possible.
- Community Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1619415189
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
