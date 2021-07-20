Erica Muhammad, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Muhammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erica Muhammad, FNP-C
Overview
Erica Muhammad, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
Legacy Oaks - D5364 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100 Bldg D, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 441-4333Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pm
City Base West7003 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 441-4333Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Nurse Practitioners I have ever had treat and evaluate me. Listens and is compassionate. Certainly a plus for the clinic to have her working with patients.
About Erica Muhammad, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952852543
Frequently Asked Questions
Erica Muhammad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erica Muhammad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erica Muhammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Erica Muhammad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Muhammad.
