See All Physicians Assistants in Chandler, AZ
Erica Neal, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Erica Neal, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Erica Neal, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ. 

Erica Neal works at Oasis Urgent Care in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oasis Urgent Care
    2181 E Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 398-3638

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Erica Neal?

Oct 22, 2021
From the moment I sat down in her office, Erica gave me her full, undivided attention. She was warm, understanding, and empathetic -- something that can really difficult to find in a medical provider. I felt like I could open up completely about my struggles with depression, anorexia, bulimia, binge eating... all the things that have made me feel undue amounts of shame over the past 15 odd years. Erica made some great recommendations and within 30 minutes of me leaving, had already reached out to my therapist and dietician to coordinate care. I'm hopeful about the future and can't recommend her enough. Whoever left a 1 star rating on this site is an idiot.
Emily — Oct 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Erica Neal, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Erica Neal, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Erica Neal to family and friends

Erica Neal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Erica Neal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erica Neal, PA-C.

About Erica Neal, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730558644
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Erica Neal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Erica Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erica Neal works at Oasis Urgent Care in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Erica Neal’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Erica Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Neal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Erica Neal, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.