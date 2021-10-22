Erica Neal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erica Neal, PA-C
Overview
Erica Neal, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Erica Neal works at
Locations
Oasis Urgent Care2181 E Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 398-3638
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erica Neal?
From the moment I sat down in her office, Erica gave me her full, undivided attention. She was warm, understanding, and empathetic -- something that can really difficult to find in a medical provider. I felt like I could open up completely about my struggles with depression, anorexia, bulimia, binge eating... all the things that have made me feel undue amounts of shame over the past 15 odd years. Erica made some great recommendations and within 30 minutes of me leaving, had already reached out to my therapist and dietician to coordinate care. I'm hopeful about the future and can't recommend her enough. Whoever left a 1 star rating on this site is an idiot.
About Erica Neal, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Erica Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erica Neal works at
2 patients have reviewed Erica Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Neal.
