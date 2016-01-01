See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Erica Navarro, LCSW

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Erica Navarro, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago.

Erica Navarro works at Oak Street Health Portage Park in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Portage Park
    4848 W IRVING PARK RD, Chicago, IL 60641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 794-8217
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    About Erica Navarro, LCSW

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1568001337
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Erica Navarro, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erica Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erica Navarro works at Oak Street Health Portage Park in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Erica Navarro’s profile.

    Erica Navarro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Navarro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

