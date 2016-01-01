Erica McGettigan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Erica McGettigan, LPC
Overview
Erica McGettigan, LPC is a Counselor in Flourtown, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1510 Bethlehem Pike Fl 2, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions (484) 808-5340
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erica McGettigan?
About Erica McGettigan, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1265041883
Frequently Asked Questions
Erica McGettigan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erica McGettigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Erica McGettigan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica McGettigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica McGettigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica McGettigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.