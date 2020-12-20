See All Counselors in Friendswood, TX
Erica McCarty, LPC is a Counselor in Friendswood, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1506 E Winding Way Dr Ste 104, Friendswood, TX 77546
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 20, 2020
    Erica is friendly and compassionate. As someone who thought I could never talk to a ” stranger” about my struggles Fast forward now, a year and a half later, I look forward to sessions. I've grown and also learning tools to create boundaries. PTSD - from many traumatic hospitalizations is an ongoing struggle, but we develop a plan ahead of time. Also, talking and being validated on my feelings helps me not second guess myself. Erica has a sweet calming voice, which helps, too. If you want to see if talk therapy is for you, give her a call.
    Jen C — Dec 20, 2020
    About Erica McCarty, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487839056
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erica McCarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Erica McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erica McCarty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erica McCarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

