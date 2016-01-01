See All Physicians Assistants in Clearwater, FL
Erica Martin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Erica Martin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL. 

Erica Martin works at Bayside Urgent Care Center in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayside Urgent Care Center Inc
    1001 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste 101, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 441-5044
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    About Erica Martin, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1649786781
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
