Dr. Karlinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erica Karlinsky, PHD
Overview
Dr. Erica Karlinsky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Karlinsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Guidance and Counseling Center of Central Florida LLC3256 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 1100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 284-1191
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karlinsky?
Dr. Karlinsky is an exceptional psychologist that has a warm, caring demeanor. My first visit with her lasted more than and hour. I came out of this session knowing that I had made a positive life changing decision to seek her counsel. Her honest, realistic assessment of my specific needs was matched only by the weekly goals that she laid out to overcome my problem. With her strong encouragement I tackled my fears. If you want the Best of the Best, you owe it to yourself to seek her counsel.
About Dr. Erica Karlinsky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093041410
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlinsky accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlinsky works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.