Oncology
Dr. Erica Joseph, ND is an Oncology Specialist in Everett, WA. They graduated from Bastyr University and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at Everett Clinic Medical Oncology & Hematology in Everett, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Lacey, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Regional Cancer Partnership - Everett
    1717 13th St, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 297-5500
  2. 2
    Seattle Integrative Oncology
    2859 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 739-7447
  3. 3
    Providence Regional Cancer System, Lacey
    4525 3rd Ave Se, Lacey, WA 98503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 412-8951
  4. 4
    Institute of Complimentary Medicine
    1600 E Jefferson St Ste 603, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 739-7447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Oct 28, 2022
    I have been in my 5th year with stage IV cancer and I could not imagine that I would survive so long without her care. She helps with my physical pains from the treatments and mental challenges.
    About Dr. Erica Joseph, ND

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1619379237
    Education & Certifications

    • American Board Of Naturopathic Oncology (Candidate)
    • Seattle Integrative Oncology
    • Bastyr University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erica Joseph, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

