Erica Huertas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erica Huertas, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erica Huertas, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5835 Memorial Hwy Ste 19, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 586-1414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Value Options
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erica Huertas?
La mejor terapista que he visto en estos tiempos, es humana y sabe cómo ayudar con mucho profesionalismo al paciente, yo la recomiendo muchísimo. Gracias por ayudarme tanto ??
About Erica Huertas, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1558729939
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
