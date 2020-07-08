Dr. Erica Ellis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Ellis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Ellis, PHD is a Psychologist in Schenectady, NY.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Dental Today2310 Nott St E, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 372-6080
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ellis is like a non-pareil candy, hard and tough but, fair and sweet! She softened my heart when I went for elective psychotherapy in 1987 and faced my demons- like shoplifting as a teenager (never caught, though). She gave me food for life because she taught me how to fish rather than giving me a fish. I owe her a debt of gratitude. I needed her and she let me off the hook so, I blamed her for my problems. I was blind but, now I see, like Oedipus Rex!
About Dr. Erica Ellis, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1164503009
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
