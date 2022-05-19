Erica Dascher, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Dascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erica Dascher, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erica Dascher, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA.
Erica Dascher works at
Locations
Associates in Family Medicine3130 Ellis St, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-4404
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Erica is an excellent Dr. She is empathetic, understanding, professional and knowledgeable. I look forward to my visits with her and know they will be worthwhile/informative. I highly recommend her.
About Erica Dascher, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1578651568
Frequently Asked Questions
Erica Dascher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Erica Dascher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erica Dascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Erica Dascher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Dascher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Dascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Dascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.