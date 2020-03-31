Erica Dacosta, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Dacosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erica Dacosta, PA
Erica Dacosta, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Gastroenterology2015 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 377-4009
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ms. DaCosta, PA-C, was extremely attentive to my problem and showed concern and understanding. Her simple explanations and advice on how I should help myself along with my problem were direct, clear and very helpful. I found her interaction with me to be very sincere.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639121791
Erica Dacosta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erica Dacosta accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Erica Dacosta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Dacosta.
