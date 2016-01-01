Overview

Eric Zufall, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wingate University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Eric Zufall works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Prosperity Church in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.