Eric Zufall, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eric Zufall, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wingate University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Eric Zufall works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Prosperity Church in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Prosperity Church
    6909 Prosperity Church Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1219

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Anxiety
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Anxiety

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Eric Zufall, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1619214756
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Wingate University Physician Assistant Program
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Zufall, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Zufall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Zufall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Zufall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Zufall works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Prosperity Church in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Eric Zufall’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Eric Zufall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Zufall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Zufall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Zufall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

