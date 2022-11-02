Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boston, MA. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Dana - Farber Cancer Institute.
Dr. Zhou works at
Harvard Medical School450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 651-0851Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Boston Children's Hospital9 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (781) 216-2570
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My doctor at Mass General gave me a list of people who do cbt insomnia. I wound up going to see someone else because she took my health insurance. It was a mistake. 8 appointments later all I learned was these self-statements to repeat when I couldn't sleep. Someone I knew had heard about Dr. Zhou so I decided to try. In 3 appointmens he did more for me than the other doctor did.
- Clinical Psychology
- Harvard Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami
- University of British Columbia
