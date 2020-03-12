Dr. Eric Widhelm, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widhelm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Widhelm, DC
Overview
Dr. Eric Widhelm, DC is a Chiropractor in Ardmore, OK. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Widhelm works at
Locations
-
1
Sudberry Dental1520 N Commerce St Ste C, Ardmore, OK 73401 Directions (580) 319-4028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Widhelm?
Not only is my back better, I am seeing a decrease in my hand tremors and tinitus!!
About Dr. Eric Widhelm, DC
- Chiropractic
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740588714
Education & Certifications
- PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widhelm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widhelm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widhelm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widhelm works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Widhelm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widhelm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widhelm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widhelm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.