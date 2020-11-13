Overview

Dr. Eric Wicks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wicks works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.