Overview

Dr. Eric Wennerholm, DC is a Chiropractor in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.



Dr. Wennerholm works at Wennerholm Chiropractic Center in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.