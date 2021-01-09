See All Physicians Assistants in Lufkin, TX
Eric True, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Eric True, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lufkin, TX. 

Eric True works at Practice in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1605 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 09, 2021
He has the best bedside manner. Talks to you and not a computer. I will recommend him to everyone I know. Staff is awesome too!
Connie Monson — Jan 09, 2021
About Eric True, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1962511899
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Eric True, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric True is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Eric True has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Eric True has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Eric True. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric True.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric True, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric True appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

