Dr. Eric Terrell, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Terrell works at Horizon Chiropractic Clinic in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Chiropractic Clinic
    3541 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 5, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 691-2225
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Mar 29, 2019
    I trust him. I've had several issues with my neck and back, and he "fixes" me without injuring me. I'd hat to move too far away from him ,he's the best I've evern had.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Terrell, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235289075
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

