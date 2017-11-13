Dr. Stubenhaus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Stubenhaus, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Stubenhaus, PHD is a Psychologist in Andover, MA.
Shawsheen Medical Asso. PC28 Andover St, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (978) 475-6622
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
We have been very pleased with Dr. Stubenhaus and his colleagues. He has seen my son for at least 5 years. He established easy rapport with my son and with me, is easy to reach, returns calls quickly, accommodates our busy schedule. My son looks forward to seeing Dr. Stubenhaus, and asks for extra appointments when he feels the need. I recommend him highly.
- Psychology
- English
