Eric Starr, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eric Starr, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Eric Starr works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale
    14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 200B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1358
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 21, 2017
    Eric Starr gets five stars from me he is very good at his job and attentive to patients very professional he transferred to another Office they will be pleased with his work.
    Mrs Whaley in Charlotte, NC — Feb 21, 2017
    About Eric Starr, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1174625024
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

